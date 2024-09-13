 
Cardi B announces 'Prettiest Lil' addition to her family

The rapper welcomed baby no 3 with estranged husband Offset

September 13, 2024

Cardi B's family has gotten a little bigger as she gave birth to her third child weeks after her split from Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, September 12, and made an announcement that she has welcomed a baby girl on September 7.

Cardi shared a series of photos featuring the new born baby resting in her arms while she sits on a hospital bed in a robe.

The proud mom captioned the post by writing, "The prettiest lil thing (pink flower emojis) 9/7/24."

Other photos in the carousel also include Cardi's enstranged husband Offset, cradling the baby.

For those unversed, Cardi is already a mother of a 3-year-old son, Wave, and a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture whom she also shares with Offset.

In the snaps both parents can be seen sitting with Kulture and Wave in the hospital room as they have come to visit their baby sister.

Additionally, the news of Cardi's 3rd baby comes weeks after the I Like It rapper filed for divorce from Offset in July.

