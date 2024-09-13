Oprah Winfrey reveals THIS fictional character she may ask for lunch

Oprah Winfrey has candidly interacted with fans on social media and answered some of the questions they were curious about.



A fan asked the media personality on Threads which fictional character she would most likely to go on lunch with.

In response, Winfrey said, “Pecola Breedlove from The Bluest Eye,” the main character of the story, who is a black woman and wishes to have blue eyes.

She went on to explain, “I would have her for lunch and say, ‘You don’t need blue eyes because you’re beautiful just the way you are.’”

While noting about her favorite spot to read a book Winfrey mentioned, "Sofa and a fireplace and a lovely cashmere blanket probably. But we’ll take wool or cotton also."

She also mentioned the book which she believes anyone should read once in a lifetime, she wrote, “It should be A New Earth by Eckhart Tolley.”

Moreover, the host also announced the 107th selection of her book club, Oprah’s Book Club, which was Elizabeth Strout's Tell Me Everything.

“There’s love, heartbreak and even possible murder — it’s the perfect read for this fall season,” Winfrey gushed over the aforementioned book.