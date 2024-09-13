Janet Jackson recalls major wardrobe malfunction in front of Queen Elizabeth

Janet Jackson faced an embarrassing moment back in the 90's.



During a recent interview with British Vogue, the 58-year-old singer revisited some of her most iconic looks including an all black ensemble she wore for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1990.

The outfit was inspired by the Ray Bradbury book Fahrenheit 451 and put together by fashion designer, Bill Whitten.

However, she revealed an inside story of the iconic outfit.

"He did a wonderful job, a beautiful job," Janet said gushing over the designer.

"Funny story about this outfit. I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing 'Rhythm Nation.' Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn't believe it happened. I thought, oh my God. And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened."

She also noted that during the whole performance, she was extremely careful not to turn her back to Queen Elizabeth.

"I just faced forward," she added.