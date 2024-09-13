Snoop Dogg gives insights into his blissful 27 years of marriage

September 13, 2024
Snoop Dogg opened up about his 27 years of happy marriage with wife Shante, who first met at their high school in the 80s.
In a recent chat with People magazine, the 52-year-old rapper gushed over his wife, saying, “She understands me.”
“She's a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife and a great friend. She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf******* fool or to make me act cool, and I love it,” he noted.
The pair, who briefly separated in 2004, their relationship was not always a bed of roses but it has its ups and downs.
“In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both," Snoop said, adding, "'Some things I want you to be a part of, some things I don't want you to be a part of to protect you.' But not knowing that she should have been there the whole way to protect [me]."
He further pointed out, "You learn as time goes by, ‘OK, you are in control. You run this, you run that, because I make bad decisions.' The good to my bad is her.”
While revealing what he brings to the table in their marriage, Snoop said, "I'm a loving, caring, providing husband. My wife ain't never worked a day in her life, and that's what I love is that I'm in a position of where you don't have to work. I am the work and you are my backbone."
It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed three children together.