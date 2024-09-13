Cara Delevingne’s $7M LA home still facing 'ruin' six months after fire

Cara Delevingne burnt LA home is still waiting on getting cleared of charred debris six months later.

As per some recent aerial shots from Thursday, the mansion looks as bad as the day it caught fire on March 15 and lost most of its roof, Page Six reported.

The mansion that was once featured in an Architectural Digest Open Door tour in 2021 caught fire initially in a back room during the wee hours which then spread to the rest of the 8,000-square-foot mansion.

The once luxe mansion with four bedrooms and six bathrooms still remains in shambles.

As per reports, it took 94 firefighters and 13 fire trucks to set out the fire in three hours—which also affected two men in the process.

“One firefighter was transported to the hospital due to an injury and one occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation,” the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.

Cara, who was overseas in London, England at the time, playing the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theater, took to Instagram with a heavy heart.

“My heart is broken today…,” Cara, 31, wrote that day—leading to suspicions if her cats got hurt.

“I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” the caption continued.

At the time, an LAFD spokesperson shared that there were “no reports” of animals being injured on the property and “all occupants were out of the home.”

Cara also later clarified that her cats were safe and thanked the firefighters who saved her two cats from the scene.