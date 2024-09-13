Skye Wheatley reacts to backlash over her cosmetic surgeries

Skye Wheatley responded to backlash after getting slammed for getting liposuction and several other cosmetic procedures against the advice of her plastic surgeon following a fox eye lift this week.

The former Big Brother star directly addressed her concerned followers, and one person who said she is the reason “why girls have low self-esteem.”

According to Daily Mail, the Australian influencer headed to Turkey and she is currently recovering from undergoing a partial face lift as she requested another nose job after having one in 2021.

In regards to this, Skye visited her plastic surgeon after touching down in Turkey for her controversial “fox eye lift” cosmetic procedure.

While addressing her concerned fans, she shared on her Instagram Stories, “I can't show my face yet it's way too scary, but when I heal more I will show the process don't worry.”

Meanwhile, one follower wrote, “Show us, we won't be scared,” to which she responded by writing, “Hahaha nah, it's horrific.”

Moreover, Skye continued by saying, “But I know this is how it's going to look. I'm trusting the process. I've vlogged it all too so you can see each day and what it looks like when I upload the video. The only reason I'm documenting this is for other girls undergoing the surgery because it's such a nice reassurance seeing the beginning-to-end.”

Additionally, she added that the recovery from the procedure has been “overwhelming,” however, she has to be “patient” for the results.

Furthermore, Skye's TikTok page was filled with concerned followers who flocked to the comments of her most recent vlog in Turkey to tell the influencer she doesn't need the fox eye lift or another nose job, as per the outlet.