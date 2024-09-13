Prince Harry's 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has just been warned about the dire need to avoid making waves with Meghan Markle.

former Royal Correspondent at The Sun Charles Rae made this warning public ahead of Prince Harry’s 40th birthday.

According to the expert in his interview with GB News, “I've got no problem with him going off on a on a jolly lads outing, if that's what he wants to do to mark his 40th birthday,” because “then it's up to him.”

“And you wouldn't expect him to bring his wife along,” either because “he's having a private celebration with her and the children” separately but the fear circulating is that plans of this “playboy Harry” do not mesh well with his current image because the Duke has “lost that image many moons ago.”

While recalling past incidences the expert also added, “let's just hope that Harry does not end up doing what he did in 2012, playing naked billiards with scantily clad women and allowing them to take pictures of him, which ended up in the newspapers.”

Because he is “married with children” and must avoid “causing any problems with his wife,” Mr Rae noted before signing off.