 
Geo News

Prince Harry's 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has just come under fire for risking ‘waves’ in his marriage to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Prince Harrys 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry's 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has just been warned about the dire need to avoid making waves with Meghan Markle.

former Royal Correspondent at The Sun Charles Rae made this warning public ahead of Prince Harry’s 40th birthday.

According to the expert in his interview with GB News, “I've got no problem with him going off on a on a jolly lads outing, if that's what he wants to do to mark his 40th birthday,” because “then it's up to him.”

“And you wouldn't expect him to bring his wife along,” either because “he's having a private celebration with her and the children” separately but the fear circulating is that plans of this “playboy Harry” do not mesh well with his current image because the Duke has “lost that image many moons ago.”

While recalling past incidences the expert also added, “let's just hope that Harry does not end up doing what he did in 2012, playing naked billiards with scantily clad women and allowing them to take pictures of him, which ended up in the newspapers.”

Because he is “married with children” and must avoid “causing any problems with his wife,” Mr Rae noted before signing off.

Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lee's sexual assault lawsuit
Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lee's sexual assault lawsuit
James McAvoy recalls first meeting with 'celebrity crush' Jennifer Aniston
James McAvoy recalls first meeting with 'celebrity crush' Jennifer Aniston
Margot Robbie drops major career milestone amid pregnancy
Margot Robbie drops major career milestone amid pregnancy
Prince Harry not expecting any mercy from Meghan Markle because she ‘takes no prisoner'
Prince Harry not expecting any mercy from Meghan Markle because she ‘takes no prisoner'
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis becoming envious of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis becoming envious of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed
Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed
Tyla claps back at trolls after her MTV VMA speech sparked judgements
Tyla claps back at trolls after her MTV VMA speech sparked judgements
Nicole Kidman shares sweet tribute to her late mother, Janelle
Nicole Kidman shares sweet tribute to her late mother, Janelle