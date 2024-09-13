Princess Eugenie finally reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton's concerns

Princess Eugenie has seemingly reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s growing concerns amid reports of her and Princess Beatrice alliance with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Meghan and Harry are growing closer to Eugenie and Beatrice, causing concern for William and Kate Middleton, according to media reports.

Amid these claims, Princess Eugenie has extended her support to Prince William.

Prince William recently visited the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, South Wales.

Later, he took to Instagram and shared photos from the visit saying “Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to say thank you for everything Air Ambulance charities across the country do in saving lives #AAW2024

“Supporting these brilliant charities up and down the country helps them in their vital work - today, tomorrow and every day.”

He further said, “Great to catch up with the Wales Air ambulance team on base today!”



Eugenie was the first to extend support to William by pressing the heart button, apparently rejecting rumours of her alliance with Harry and Meghan.