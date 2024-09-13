Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum receives kind gesture from Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson recently showed support to Jordyn Blum after Dave Grohl revealed his secret baby.

Recently in a week, Foo Fighters hitmaker confessed to having a secret baby daughter outside his 21-year marriage. He revealed it on social media and admitted that he planned to be a “loving and supportive parent” to his secret daughter.

After being cheated on, Jordyn Blum, who has been married to Grohl for over 21 years, has received major support from her close friend, Hudson.

“[Hudson] was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too,” a source shared to DailyMail.

“Jordyn is getting major support from one of her besties - Kate Hudson," they added.

Further continued, “a huge basket of balloons with personalised phrases on them including ‘Stay Strong.'”

“Kate told Jordyn she’s there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart,” the insiders told the outlet later on as well.

Before concluding they said, “Kate would stay with her in a heartbeat if she asked.”

Following Grohl's confession of his new secret baby, rumour spreads like a wildfire that he has already hired a divorce lawyer.

However, he shared to his fans on Instagram, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

For those unversed, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum tied the knot in 2003 and shared three daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.