Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs win leads singer to unusual wish

Sabrina Carpenter shared an unusual wish with her followers as she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram and extended her gratitude with her team for making her performance another worldly one.

The 25-year-singer also wished that she could do the performance over and over again.

The Pennsylvania native in her post wrote, “The 1 short step for Sabrina 1 sweet leap for @vmas.”

She went on to say, “Thank you to my dream of a team/my entire talented cast and crew for making this other worldly performance one.

“I wish I could do over and over again,” said the Please Please Please star wrote.

Carpenter called the night to be remembered forever also tagged Brett Alan Nelson, Jasmine JB Badie and Edwin Carranza.

The singer, who was competing against top artists like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar, bagged her first-ever trophy at the VMAs by winning the Song of the Year award for her hit track Espresso.



The singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude in her speech, saying, "I’ve literally never won one of these. This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans."

Moreover, Carpenter made sure to mention her family, managers, and even her pets, saying, "Thank you, thank you to my managers, thank you to my family, my cats and dogs at home watching, and thank you to the people who made 'Espresso' with me."