Prince Harry talks about his 'mission' amid rift with royal family ahead of 40th birthday

Prince Harry says, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world"

September 13, 2024

Prince Harry has released a surprise statement ahead of his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15.

In a statement to BBC, Archie and Lilibet doting father talked about his mission, saying "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

King Charles younger son plans to celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday with Meghan Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet in California, before heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends.

Moreover, following his birthday celebrations, Harry will visit New York City later this month to promote several projects close to his heart, including the organization behind Princess Diana's Legacy Award, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, there are also reports Meghan Markle is planning a surprise for Harry on his special day.

She is said to be doing everything for the Prince to enjoy the milestone celebration.

