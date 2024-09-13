 
Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles breaks major royal protocol at Buckingham Palace

Piers Morgan also shared King Charles video with sweet comment

Web Desk
September 13, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after King Charles apparently broke major royal protocol at palace.

The palace took to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a sweet video of King Charles as the monarch welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Thank you, @blackferns, for dropping into Buckingham Palace during your end of year tour!

“Last night, The King welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend and received an unexpected group hug in return!.”

According to She Knows, in the clip also shared by the team on Instagram, player Ayesha Leti-I’iga asks for a break in protocol, saying “We all wanted a hug, but only if that’s okay with you.”

King Charles, for his part, didn’t hesitate to accept, saying “A hug? Why not!” 

Sharing the video on his X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan commented: “Brilliant!” alongwith rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

