 
Geo News

Prince Harry's former employee breaks silence on Archewell working conditions

A former employee has just gotten candid about working in Archwell and whether they would ever consider coming back to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Prince Harrys former employee breaks silence on Archewell working conditions
Prince Harry's former employee breaks silence on Archewell working conditions

Prince Harry’s former employee at Archewell has just shed some light into its working conditions and whether they’ll consider coming back.

A report by OK magazine brought this news to light and according to its findings, there aren’t many former employees that would return if asked.

The employee who prefers to remain anonymous revealed, “What may be most telling is the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance.”

For those unversed, this is not the first time issues arose among the Sussexes ranks, and accusations swirled against their employer status.

Just a year or two ago Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staffers in Buckingham Palace, a probe was launched into this at the time but the findings were kept private. 

Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs win leads singer to unusual wish
Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs win leads singer to unusual wish
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum receives kind gesture from Kate Hudson
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum receives kind gesture from Kate Hudson
Prince Harry charity work comes under scrutiny ahead of 40th birthday
Prince Harry charity work comes under scrutiny ahead of 40th birthday
Demi Lovato reflects on future with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato reflects on future with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Dave Bautista opens up about his drastic weight loss
Dave Bautista opens up about his drastic weight loss
Prince Harry becoming the hardest ‘taskmaster' to work for
Prince Harry becoming the hardest ‘taskmaster' to work for
The Weeknd delights fans with new music video
The Weeknd delights fans with new music video
Katy Perry's team member slammed by fans over his rare comment on Dr. Luke
Katy Perry's team member slammed by fans over his rare comment on Dr. Luke