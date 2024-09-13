Prince Harry's former employee breaks silence on Archewell working conditions

Prince Harry’s former employee at Archewell has just shed some light into its working conditions and whether they’ll consider coming back.

A report by OK magazine brought this news to light and according to its findings, there aren’t many former employees that would return if asked.

The employee who prefers to remain anonymous revealed, “What may be most telling is the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance.”

For those unversed, this is not the first time issues arose among the Sussexes ranks, and accusations swirled against their employer status.

Just a year or two ago Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staffers in Buckingham Palace, a probe was launched into this at the time but the findings were kept private.