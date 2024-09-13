Usher shares heartfelt advice for new parents Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Usher has shared a heartfelt advice for new parents Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.



The 45-year-old singer in an interview with E! told that he is very happy for the couple, who welcomed a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024.

While sharing an heartfelt advice for the couple, the Yeah! hitmaker said, Just love and enjoy this moment, savour these moments.”

He also added, “Between the first and the third months, these are the magic moments.”

The Hey Daddy singer also talked about his new concert film Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which is on an exclusive run in AMC Theatres from September 12 to 15.

While talking about it, the singer said that so many people are excited about his Vegas residency. “I wanted to do something that I thought would be memorable,” the father of four said.

He went on to say, “So I thought, ’You know what I want to bring the resident to Paris on top of all that less film.’”

Usher also expressed to the publication that it’s his opportunity to get his fans to put their phones down and allow the singer to curate an experience for them to see.