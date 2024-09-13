Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman's reason behind shocking divorce revealed

Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman’s reason behind shock divorce revealed

The real reason behind Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman’s unexpected split has been revealed.

Earlier this week, the fashion designer, 53, and her banker husband, 55, announced they were ending their 22-year marriage.

Commenting on their split, a close insider spilled to US Weekly, “This divorce was a long time coming. There is no scandal or smoking gun, it’s more death by a thousand cuts.”

"Their main issues were mixing their personal and professional lives too much," the confidant continued. “Rodger is the president of her company, so they had to have hard conversations about their marriage and about the business that weighed on their relationship."

The tipster shared that the two, who exchanged vows in 1998, have "not spent as much time together in their personal lives.”

“Rachel spent the summer in the Hamptons and Rodger was rarely [there], and they realized that they are better apart than together,” said the source.



“Also, the kids are older now, so they felt more comfortable separating because of that,” added the insider, referring to their sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.