Britney Spears criticises Sabrina Carpenter's viral act at VMA

Britney Spears has shared her two cents on Sabrina Carpenter's viral kissing scene during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.



The Gimme Gimme More hitmaker in an Instagram post gave her opinion of the Please Please Please singer’s performance in which she kissed a blue alien.

"Why is she kissing an alien onstage?" Britney said in a video post without any caption.

She went on to say, "I adore her. I love her to death. I didn't understand that part. Why didn't she kiss a girl?"

Sabrina Carpenter kissed an alien on 2024 VMAs stage

Spears seemingly compared Carpenter kissing scene with her 2003 VMAs kiss with Madonna, saying, "That was weird. But I also thought that the whole thing was kind of weird altogether."

The 42-year old singer admitted that she "took a really long bath" and then did some colouring after watching 25-year-old singer’s performance.

The Toxic hitmaker also appreciated the Espresso singer’s words about her on the red carpet, saying, 'This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet."

She added, "And I thought that was kind of cool because I forget that I'm famous sometimes. Since I'm a mother and kind of gold." As the reel came to a close, Britney said, "However, I found it somewhat cool that Sabrina Carpenter said something to me."