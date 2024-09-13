Demi Moore's daughter couldn't watch Rob Lowe starring film 'About Last Night'

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe played Debbie Sullivan and Danny Martin in 'About Last Night'

Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis had to turn off her mom’s 1980s rom-com About Last Night due to intimate scenes with Rob Lowe.

In a new interview on Last Night With Seth Meyers, Demi revealed that since she’s been away to promote her new film The Substance, her daughter missed her and decided to watch one of her movies.

“I have been traveling a lot with the film and she said, ‘I was really missing you so I put on About Last Night.’”

"'And then I didn't realize there were s*x scenes and so I had to turn it off,'" said Moore while still speaking for Tallulah, before adding, “She didn't even say s*x. She just said, ‘I just didn't realize they had those scenes.'"

Writing about the scene in his memoir titled Hits, Flops, And Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years In Hollywood, director Edward Zwic wrote: “It all went surprisingly well, until an especially passionate (and athletic) moment when Rob began to groan quite loudly as they pretended to make love,”

“Everyone looked away, embarrassed, trying to act like it wasn't happening until we realized that Rob had torn his ACL. Pro that he is, Rob kept acting until I said, ‘Cut.’ The show, as they say, had to go on.”

Moore and Lowe played Debbie Sullivan and Danny Martin in About Last Night which also starred Jim Belushi, Elizabeth Perkins and Tim Kazurinsky.