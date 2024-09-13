 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian 'struggled' with sibling comparisons: Source

Khloe Kardashian reportedly lost confidence in her early age because of her looks

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Photo: Khloe Kardashian struggled with sibling comparisons: Source
Photo: Khloe Kardashian 'struggled' with sibling comparisons: Source

Khloe Kardashian reportedly had a heartbreaking childhood experience while growing up in the Kardashian-Jennifer clan.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Good American founder had fallen a victim to sibling comparisons since a really early age.

“Khloé spent years feeling like she didn’t measure up to her older sisters,” the source kicked off the discussion and pointed out, “Even before their show ever started her mom was always critical of her looks.”

The confidante also revealed of the momager, Kris Jenner, “When she was only nine years old, she actually overheard Kris [Jenner] telling someone she needed a nose job,” noting, “which is so damaging and really did a number on her self-confidence.”

To make matter worse, “once the show started, she became the butt of so many jokes because she’s bigger and taller than her sisters and doesn’t have the same features,” the insider confirmed.

“It was truly hell for her, but for a long time she tried to just shrug it off and act like it didn’t bother her, but it really did,” they remarked in conclusion.

