Taylor Swift left speechless after Katy Perry's jaw-dropping VMAs moment

Taylor Swift's reaction to Katy Perry's speech at MTV Video Music Awards goes viral

September 13, 2024

Taylor Swift had a unique reaction to Katy Perry's memorable acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Perry, who received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award on Wednesday, delivered a humorous speech.

However, one comment from her speech stole the show, when she said, "Thank you to the LGBTQ community who I recognize I would not be here without and who show me that you can be both kind and c***."

As soon as Perry made the remark, cameras caught the Blank Space crooner's hilarious reaction.

Swift, sitting her to her friend and producer Jack Antonoff, paused her applause and held her face in laughter.

She then looked at Antonoff, nodding in agreement, clearly finding the comment amusing and relatable.

2024 VMAs marked special for Swift as well, who walked away with seven awards, including the coveted Video of the Year for her hit song Fortnight.

During her acceptance speech, the So High School hitmaker thanked her team, fans, and boyfriend Travis Kelce, making the night even more personal and memorable.

