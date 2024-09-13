Kelly Clarkson reveals how she connects to her guests and audience

Kelly Clarkson, American singer, songwriter, and the host of the Emmy-winning talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, has unveiled her prowess for engaging with everyone on her show’s set.

While giving an interview to E! News’ cohost Kelitie Knight, Kelly revealed that her vulnerability helped her build a bond with people around her.

She said, “It's not hard for me to be vulnerable as a person. But when it involves other people's lives, that's when it's hard. You have to navigate that line of 'Wait, is that OK?' or 'Can I talk about my kid with this?'"

Kelly further revealed that she applied this philosophy to every relationship and heartbreak as well.

“Like in my heartbreak, there's certain things I'll talk about and certain things I won't. It's not that I'm not comfortable talking about it. It's just I don't if other people are involved. It's [about] how to toe that line," she added.

As per the same outlet, Kelly learnt to balance her vulnerability with privacy after embracing motherhood and sharing two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” she said.

Worth mentioning is the fact that the Miss Independent hitmaker feels appreciated for being emotionally intelligent and she channeled her emotions into her 2023 album Chemistry after her separation from Remington.