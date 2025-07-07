 
Marvel star makes big political statement

Michael Douglas opens up about his thoughts on what's happening in America

July 07, 2025

Michael Douglas, who starred in Marvel's Ant-Man, is not known for mincing his words as he opens up about the political situation in America.

He was present at the KVIFF for the 50th anniversary screening of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which he co-produced.

“Let’s just say that our president’s name has been mentioned enough. I look at it generally as the fact that how precious democracy is, how vulnerable it is, and how it always has to be protected," he added.

The actor continued, "Right now, our country is flirting with autocracy, as [are] some other democracies in this world. I hope what we’re struggling with now [helps us remember] all the hard work that the Czechs did."

"Democracy is not to be taken for granted. The disappointing thing is that politics now seems to be for profit. We maintained an idealism in the U.S. which does not exist now."

"The news speaks for itself. I am worried, I am nervous. And I just think it’s about the responsibility not for someone else to look out for us but for us to look out for each other," he concluded.

In the meantime, Michael has also announced his retirement from acting at the age of 80.

