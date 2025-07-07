Dakota Johnson gushes over Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's 'Jurassic World'

Photo: Dakota Johnson heaps praise for Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Dakota Johnson recently shared her views on the new flick Jurassic World Rebirth.

As per the latest findings of The Hollywood Reporter, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress reviewed the latest project of the Black Widow and Bridgerton actors.

Speaking at the 59th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) in the Czech Republic, the 35-year-old actress said that Jurassic World: Rebirth has “slayed.”

For those unversed, Jurassic World: Rebirth was dropped in theatres on July 2, 2025, in the United States. The movie, starring Scarlett and Jonathan as lead character, has grossed over $55.8 million domestically and $318 million worldwide.

The character of Zora Bennett, a former military operative, has been depicted by the talented, Scarlett Johansson while the handsome Jonathan Bailey plays the role of Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist.

Dakota went on to explain her review by saying, “the way I measure success is [in terms of] people who felt something or it meant something to them” or if she hears people talking good about the movie and moved to another topic.