Photo: Justin Bieber eager to make amends with Selena Gomez: Source

Justin Bieber reportedly wants to say goodbye to the awkwardness between him and former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

This change of heart towards the Lose You to Love Me songstress is reportedly due to the arrival of his first child Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin.

As per the source privy to Life & Style, “Justin has totally mellowed out” since the arrival of his baby boy.

They source also claimed, “He’s got nothing but peace and love for everybody and he has a checklist of people he wants to make peace with.”

“Right now, the priority is taking care of baby Jack, but he’s also had time to contemplate his past and has decided he really wants a clean slate,” they added.

In addition to this, the source confirmed that the Baby crooner “regrets a lot of the things he did and said in the past, looking back he says it was out of immaturity and he wants to make it right.”

“Benny and Selena are at the top of the list, and he’s decided to try again to mend fences with them,” the source also dished before starting off a new topic.