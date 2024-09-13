 
Geo News

Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces 'new trend'?

Justin and Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces new trend?
Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces 'new trend'?

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their baby boy last month and decided to introduce the world to his unique yet simple name.

The iconic celebrity couple, who have been romantically linked since 2018 and married each other in North Carolina, a year later, delighted their fans after giving birth to their children, particularly because Justin and Hailey, both, have remained vocal about starting a family.

As the two revealed their baby’s name, Jack Blues Bieber, the choice came as an added joy to all their followers, as Hailey and Justin had opted for a rather traditional name.

Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces new trend?

Linguistic and cultural expert at Babbel, Noël Wolf, spoke to HELLO! about how the couple choosing a “traditional” name could actually start a trend.

"Naming trends often follow what's currently popular in culture, like influences from popular media, historical events, and even celebrities," he told the outlet, on how celebrity choices can start trends.

"When famous people start using certain names or phrases, they can introduce new trends into the public's view. So, if celebrities begin to name their babies simple, straightforward names like 'Jack,' they may reinforce the appeal of those names,” Noël noted.

Justin Timberlake faces DWI case without any 'special treatment'
Justin Timberlake faces DWI case without any 'special treatment'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's close friend shares insight into their life at home video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's close friend shares insight into their life at home
Doja Cat confesses doing songs in past just to be ‘popular'
Doja Cat confesses doing songs in past just to be ‘popular'
Kelly Clarkson reveals how she connects to her guests and audience
Kelly Clarkson reveals how she connects to her guests and audience
Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sells for staggering amount
Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sells for staggering amount
Kim Kardashian 'insecure about' THIS after Kanye West pregnancy: Source
Kim Kardashian 'insecure about' THIS after Kanye West pregnancy: Source
Prince William receives flak as he steps in for King Charles
Prince William receives flak as he steps in for King Charles
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan can't be in UK for Christmas despite family invitation video
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan can't be in UK for Christmas despite family invitation