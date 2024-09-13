Justin, Hailey Bieber baby name choice introduces 'new trend'?

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their baby boy last month and decided to introduce the world to his unique yet simple name.

The iconic celebrity couple, who have been romantically linked since 2018 and married each other in North Carolina, a year later, delighted their fans after giving birth to their children, particularly because Justin and Hailey, both, have remained vocal about starting a family.

As the two revealed their baby’s name, Jack Blues Bieber, the choice came as an added joy to all their followers, as Hailey and Justin had opted for a rather traditional name.

Linguistic and cultural expert at Babbel, Noël Wolf, spoke to HELLO! about how the couple choosing a “traditional” name could actually start a trend.

"Naming trends often follow what's currently popular in culture, like influences from popular media, historical events, and even celebrities," he told the outlet, on how celebrity choices can start trends.

"When famous people start using certain names or phrases, they can introduce new trends into the public's view. So, if celebrities begin to name their babies simple, straightforward names like 'Jack,' they may reinforce the appeal of those names,” Noël noted.