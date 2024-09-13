 
Taylor Swift takes Kamala Harris' campaign to next level with epic billboards

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Taylor Swift has recently made headlines after endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

After her endorsement, creative campaign billboards inspired by Swift's music have surprised fans in Times Square and Las Vegas.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee launched ads in New York City featuring the slogan "We’re in our Kamala era," a nod to the Lover crooner's Eras Tour.

Another billboard uses Swift's song ...Ready For It? with a phrase "A New Way Forward… Ready for It?"

In Las Vegas, where former President Donald Trump is holding a rally, the billboards contrast Harris with Trump.

One ad shows Harris with "We’re in our Kamala era," while another highlights Trump with "Exhausted with this guy?"

This comes after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race on Instagram.

In her post she encouraged voters to research the candidates and their policies, saying, "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!"

