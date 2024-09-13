 
Jordin Sparks marks musical comeback with aim to 'heal people'

Jordin Sparks last released her album, 'Right Here, Right Now' on August 21, 2015

September 13, 2024

Jordin Sparks marks musical comeback with aim to heal people
Jordin Sparks marks musical comeback with aim to 'heal people'

Jordin Sparks just made her comeback to the music industry!

After almost a decade since the release of her album, Right Here, Right Now, the 34-year-old artist is back with another full-length album.

Marking the release of her latest project, No Restrictions, on September 13, a representation of the woman she has grown into, Sparks expressed how she felt the freedom to create without distractions, after a long time.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Tattoo singer, stated, "It really does feel like a resurgence to have this new music coming, but I feel like these songs really speak to where I am in my life right now, as well as represent the musicality that I am as an artist.”

"As a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a friend, as an artist, as a songwriter, as a woman, as a human, I really feel like I'm very zoned in on who I am. I know who I am," Sparks, who is a mother to 6-year-old son, DJ, further noted.

She continued, "Nothing is going to shake that, but I also know what I'm doing here and where I'm going."

"I'm really grateful that my passion and my purpose are the same thing. They both align, and I know I'm supposed to be singing and using my voice to bring joy to people and to heal people and to make people feel something,” Jordin Sparks concluded.

