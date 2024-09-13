Jordin Sparks marks musical comeback with aim to 'heal people'

Jordin Sparks just made her comeback to the music industry!

After almost a decade since the release of her album, Right Here, Right Now, the 34-year-old artist is back with another full-length album.

Marking the release of her latest project, No Restrictions, on September 13, a representation of the woman she has grown into, Sparks expressed how she felt the freedom to create without distractions, after a long time.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Tattoo singer, stated, "It really does feel like a resurgence to have this new music coming, but I feel like these songs really speak to where I am in my life right now, as well as represent the musicality that I am as an artist.”

"As a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a friend, as an artist, as a songwriter, as a woman, as a human, I really feel like I'm very zoned in on who I am. I know who I am," Sparks, who is a mother to 6-year-old son, DJ, further noted.

She continued, "Nothing is going to shake that, but I also know what I'm doing here and where I'm going."

"I'm really grateful that my passion and my purpose are the same thing. They both align, and I know I'm supposed to be singing and using my voice to bring joy to people and to heal people and to make people feel something,” Jordin Sparks concluded.