Shocking story of Michael Jackson's botched nose job revealed

Michael Jackson’s old friend has revealed shocking details behind his nose job

Michael Jackson’s nose job was botched by a “drunk” doctor, per his late pal Scott Thorson.

Thorson was interviewed in detail by crime novelist Michael Connelly, for a documentary titled The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood. In the documentary, Thorson, who was Liberace’s lover in the ‘80s, reveals how the King of Pop got his nose job from a drunk doctor.

"Michael and I became very close when Liberace introduced me to Michael," Thorson recalled in a clip of the upcoming second episode of the documentary, per People. "Later on, Liberace decided to have plastic surgery. Michael decided to have his nose done. I was having my chin done and nose. So we had it on the same day."

Thorson went on to share that Liberace forced him to have multiple surgeries by his personal plastic surgeon, the late Dr. Jack Startz, so he could look more like his older lover.

"The doctor came up, and he was drunk when he was shooting Liberace full of Demerol," Thorson recalled. "I had to take the needle away from him. I had to do it; he was so drunk."

"I almost feel kind of guilty about Michael having his nose job because I introduced him to the doctor," he shared.

"That’s what started the plastic surgery. He didn’t like his nose. He always hated his looks. He thought he was ugly," he added of Michael Jackson.