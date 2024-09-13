Katy Perry, Doechii release 'I’m His, He’s Mine' following VMAs debut

Katy Perry and Doechii have just released their new single, I’m His, He’s Mine.

This comes after Perry and Doechii's steamy live performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where the songstress also received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

The track, which prominently samples Crystal Waters’ 1991 hit Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless), features the duo declaring their place in their love interests' lives.

The song’s lyrics include lines like "I'm his queen, I'm his freak, I'm every woman he wants and needs, I'm his dream, I'm his drug , I'm every woman he wants, so what?, I'm his boss, I'm that bitch , I'm every woman he knows exists , I'm his main, I'm his side .I'm every woman that's in his mind," showcasing the assertive theme of the track.

Notably, this track is the third single released from Perry’s upcoming album, 143, set to launch exactly one week after this single.

Perry’s previous singles, Woman’s World and Lifetimes, have also gained attention. However, Woman’s World faced some controversy due to the involvement of Dr. Luke.