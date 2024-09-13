Lady Gaga earns praises from 'Joker: Folie A Deux' peers over 'fierce' work

Lady Gaga just earned the praises of her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips on the set of the highly-anticipated, Joker: Folie À Deux.

In the latest feature that gives insights into the making if the sequel movie to 2019’s Joker, Gaga gushed over Phillips and Phoenix, who worked on the famous villain movie previously.

"It was a very special experience," the Born This Way crooner said in the clip shared with PEOPLE, adding, "I had never seen a world created like that before."

Audience has been waiting for Gaga to take the bog screens to portray the character Lee, a version of the popular comic character, Harley Quinn, who has been portrayed by Margot Robbie in other movies.

Speaking of the remarkable job that the Oscar winning actress has done in the upcoming movie, Phillips and Phoenix acknowledge in the featurette, how Gaga was more than ready to portray the challenging character.

"She easily slipped into that world. It's not like she's trying to be Harley Quinn from the comic books; she's Lee in this world," the filmmaker said of Gaga.

While Phoenix stated, "I found her to be without ego and had such a fierce determination. She would get right in with us. She understood that there had to be a rawness to the character. There's not a lot of actors that are comfortable working in that way."