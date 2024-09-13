 
Harry Styles stuns with bold new look at London Fashion Week

Harry Styles returns to London Fashion Week front row after 10 years

Web Desk
September 13, 2024

Harry Styles stuns with bold new look at London Fashion Week

Harry Styles has surprised fans with his new look.

On Friday, Styles sported a bold new look at the S.S. Daley Fashion Show during London Fashion Week.

The former One Direction member made a rare public appearance as he sat in the front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Styles opted for a navy and white oversized outfit and debuted a striking spiky hairstyle, which quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

Known for his love of fashion, Styles' appearance at the show marks his return to London Fashion Week front row after 10 years.

The singer has been a long-time fan of S.S. Daley. He even wore pieces from the brand in his Golden music video, filmed on the Amalfi Coast.

The brand’s founder, Steven Stokey-Daley, expressed his appreciation for Styles’ support in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, saying, "One of the really nice things is, Harry approached me and sort of made it apparent that he was a fan of what we're doing. And of course, I'm very much a fan of his."

Other celebrities in attendance included Emma Corrin, who starred alongside Styles in My Policeman, and Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft. 

