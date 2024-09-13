 
Ritchie Blackmore reveals THIS artist as 'a natural guitar player'

Ritchie Blackmore, one of the most influential guitarists of all time, revealed his favourite guitar player

Web Desk
September 13, 2024

Ritchie Blackmore reveals THIS artist as 'a natural guitar player'

Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore has certainly made his mark in the world of music.

However, every icon has someone they admire or look up to. As Blackmore, who is also deemed as one of the most influential guitarists of all time was featured on the International Musician and Recording World.

The cover story of the Stargazer hitmaker was published with the intent of giving a prospective to music lovers out there where he revealed his favourite guitarist.

Deeming Jeff Beck as “a very natural guitar player,” he praised the Shapes of Things crooner and stated, “Being a guitarist, I obviously know a lot of tricks of the trade, but whenever I watch Beck I think, How the hell is he doing that?”

Further gushing over Beck, Blackmore further noted, “Echoes suddenly come from nowhere; he can play a very quiet passage with no sustain, and in the next second suddenly race up the fingerboard with all this sustain coming out. He seems to have sustain completely at his fingertips, yet he doesn't have it all the time, only when he wants it.”

