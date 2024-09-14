Photo: Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry bond over similar ambitions: Source

Angelina Jolie has reportedly gotten a new A-listed celebrity bestie, and she is none other than Halle Berry.

According to an insider from In Touch Weekly, the credit for this rare friendship goes to Halle Berry, who kept in touch with her co-star.

Revealing details about their bond, an insider recently shared, “Halle is Angelina’s first new A-list friend in several years. They really do get along.”

The source also dished, “It’s a credit to Halle that she made sure they could stay close buddies even after they stopped working with each other every day [on their recently shot film Maude V. Maude].”

Speaking of the Catwoman alum, the source added that she does not “often” connects with her co-star because “Like Angelina, she’s never had a ton of friends who are actors on her same level.”

“But she and Angelina have had very similar lives,” the insider claimed and noted, “They even won their Oscars within two years of each other. And by the way, both of them want a second Oscar and they’ve vowed to support each other in that quest too.”

Before concluding the chat, the insider addressed, “But more importantly than that, they’re both survivors, with more than 70 years of high level showbiz experience between them. It took a while, but they really understand each other and have each other’s backs.”