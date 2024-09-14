Jason Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'So talented'

Jason Kelce praised his brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s 'artistry' skills



In a recent chat with Philadelphia’s 94WIP Morning Show, the former football player took a moment to appreciate Swift's talent.

“She is, like, so talented it’s ridiculous,” the Monday Night Countdown star said.

“Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, like, she’s so involved in every facet of it,” Jason concluded.

Moreover, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center shared his thoughts about the pop singer’s level of fame, ho noted, “When I think of, like, big names in music that have sustained over such a long time, and the way she has [fame], it feels like all of them kind of get to that.”

“She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen [level] — like, tied,” he added.

The show cohost then spilled their views, arguing that Swift's fame is more on par with “John Lennon and [Paul] McCartney, Elvis, Michael Jackson.”

Kelce agreeably added, “I think that a lot of these guys, again, they’re great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager as well as the great producer and, when you wear all of those hats, it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that.”