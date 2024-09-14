Hugh Jackman reveals secret of his superhero body

Hugh Jackman revealed how he maintained his superhero body shape through meditation.

In an exclusive chat with People, the 55-year-old actor opened up about meditation and how it helps him in his acting career.



“I thought it would really help me with my acting. That's why I sort of went and it did,” Jackman told the outlet.

"It helps you be more present, more creative, more energized, more able to connect to people.”

The actor revealed that he first started practicing meditation when he was a “younger acting student" 30 years back.

He went on to say, “What I realized very quickly is it changed everything in my life into better: My relationships, my sense of who I am, my accountability with who I am — and literally, every aspect of my life changed."



The Deadpool & Wolverine actor noted that he shares any good thing he knows or experiences in life with people close to him, including transcendental meditation

“I am one of those people [where if] there's something good in my life — could be good restaurant, a good walk, or a beautiful day — I do like to talk to people around me," The Greatest Showman said.



“‘You gotta check this out.’ I do like to share this. So this is something very dear and important to me," he added.

