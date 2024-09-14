Nicole Kidman appreciates her 'The Perfect Couple' costars

 
September 14, 2024

Nicole Kidman praised her Perfect Couple castmates 

In an recent chat with podcast Books, Beach, and Beyond, the 57-year-old actress and producer talked about her experience on her new Netflix crime drama.

“I love working in an ensemble because you have so many different characters on set and watching everybody and getting to know everyone,” Kidman told the podcast hosts, author Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg.

She went on to say, “I just spoke to Dakota the other day going, ‘You're so good at this.’ And Liev, but also Eve is just such a delight ... I think she's just so intoxicating.”

Kidman noted that making the big screen version of  Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel under the same name was a great experience, especially with her castmates Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson.

“You're all working together as an acting troupe,” she said, adding, “And that's the thing I love most.”

Kidman has played literary roles onscreen multiple times including  Michael Cunningham’s 1999 novel, The Hours, and HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel Big Little Lies, 

