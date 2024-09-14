Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater settles divorce from Lilly Jay

Ethan Slater, who is currently dating Ariana Grande, finalized his divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay.

The 31-year-old actor and his wife of five years settled their divorce on September, 12, TMZ reported.

It is worth mentioning that the Spamalot actor, started dating Grande earlier this year after his split from Jay and keeping their relationship low key and out of the spotlight, as per People.

Moreover, Slater and Jay filed for divorce in New York on July 26, however their terms of settlement are not revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-couple tied the knot in 2018 following their relationship of 5 years and also share a two-year-old son.

Additionally, Slater's Wicked co-star, parted her ways from ex husband Dalton Gmez in July 2023, after almost two years of marriage, and finalized divorce in October of the same year.

A tipster tattled to People magazine that Gomez and Grande "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” after their split.