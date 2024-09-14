Kate Hudson reveals Elton John spilled surprising secrets about her dad

Kate Hudson has shared some stories about her father, Bill Hudson.

During and event at the Grammy Museum on September 9, Kate revealed that Elton John has frequently told her unique stories about her father's wild behaviour in 1970s.

She said that Elton would often recount how Bill Hudson, her biological father, was known for being "wild and naked" all the time.

"Every time I would see Elton John, especially after Almost Famous, he would tell me these stories about how crazy my father was, and wild and naked all the time, apparently! [He] liked to be naked. The stories I heard of my dad from Elton…" Kate shared.

Bill was part of the music scene with his band, The Hudson Brothers, and had a close relationship with Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Elton's label, Rocket Record Company, signed and produced several albums for The Hudson Brothers.

Meanwhile, Kate's relationship with her father has been strained since his divorce from her mother, Goldie Hawn, in 1982.

After the divorce, Goldie married Kurt Russell, and they raised Kate and her brother Oliver, along with Kurt's son Boston and their own son Wyatt.

Kate, who recently made her music debut, has often touched on how she used music to connect with her father, saying, "I wanted him in my life, but for complications of life and people and what have you, we had a very, very tough relationship. so for me, music was like, Hudson, you know? The Hudsons, we’re just… it’s just all music. And so when I was little I wanted to feel that connection with him, but I never got it."