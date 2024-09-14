Prince Harry’s future plans regarding UK return laid bare

Prince Harry has no plans to return to the UK as a working member of the Royal Family despite rumours that the Duke is considering taking on a temporary role to help cancer-stricken King Charles.



Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Cameron Walker revealed that any form of return for the Duke of Sussex is "not on the horizon" amid reports that he is "exploring options.”

Cameron stated that the Duke's team has also approved the statement, which means chances of Harry coming to the royal are near to zero.

"But the key line in this, for me, is the fact that it says a return to royal duties is not on the horizon for Prince Harry,” he claimed.

Cameron continued: "It has been approved by Prince Harry and his team, which suggests to me that it is in fact true. Prince Harry has no plans to return the UK to support his father or indeed his brother, as a working member of the Royal Family."

When asked about the current state of Harry's relationship with the royal family, Cameron shared that Prince William and King Charles usually refuse to comment on the matter.

"I think it's very significant, actually, clearly they are saying, no, he's not coming back to the UK, he's not even considering it,” he said.

"Anything to do with Prince Harry, when you ask the press office or somebody close to the King or Prince William, it's no comments when it comes to Prince Harry. So clearly there is still a big rift there across the Atlantic."