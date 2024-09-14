Marvel shares exciting details about upcoming ‘Spider-Man' spinoff

Marvel shares exciting news about new ‘Spider-Man' spinoff

Marvel Studios has shared an exciting news about a brand new Spider-Man spinoff.

Marvel.com revealed that a series titled Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is in the works.



Marvel fans will be able to get a taste of the new animated show with the launch of a prequel comic book series.

Scheduled to debut later this year, this 10-episode series is rumoured to feature an “animation styled classic comics series”.

The animated series will release on Disney+. The first episode is expected to release on November 2, 2024, according to publication.

Written by Christos Gage with art from Eric Gapstur, the new series is also said to be part of Phase Five of the MCU.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will explore the earliest web-swinging adventures of a young Peter Parker in an alternate reality to the main MCU where Norman Osborn serves as Peter’s mentor rather than Tony Stark.

The comic will set the stage for the show by introducing the main cast, as well as teasing some of Spidey’s legendary villains.