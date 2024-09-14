Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's surprise move

Buckingham Palace has released a meaningful message after Prince Harry’s surprise statement ahead of his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15.



In a statement to BBC, Archie and Lilibet doting father talked about his mission, saying "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

He also apparently got emotional for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet saying, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Following Harry’s surprise move, the royal family shared a powerful statement and revealed about Princess Anne’s royal engagement.

The palace shared photos of Princess Anne on social media handles, saying: “The Princess Royal has met some hard-working pups at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.

“Founded in 1906, The Princess Royal is Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which today registers over 6000 Border Collie pups each year on behalf of its members.”

The society organises five main trials each year within the UK and Ireland.

