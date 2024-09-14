King Charles, Kate Middleton hold secret meeting as alarm bells ring in palace

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are holding secret meetings about how to mend the strained relationship with Prince Harry amid his ongoing rift with royal family particularly his elder brother Prince William.



The Business Times, citing entertainment news, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting father, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday, is beginning to take hesitant moves toward rejoining the royal family despite his actions have caused alarm bells to ring in the palace.

The source informed the outlet, King Charles and Kate Middleton are sitting down, working on an ‘action plan’ to see if they can come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. “But it’s not easy," the undisclosed informant claimed.

The insiders further said, “It is a delicate situation that requires delicate handling.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince Harry wants to end his exile. “He’s looking for a way to make amends now and is determined to swallow his pride and get himself out of this mess.”

It is also claimed that Harry has extended an olive branch to the royal family as he has declined to update his bombshell memoir Spare with any new information.