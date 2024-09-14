Jennifer Lopez seems to intensifies workout sessions amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez seemingly gears up workout sessions amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemingly geared up her workout sessions amid her high-profile divorce with Ben Affleck.



The On The Floor hitmaker was spotted outside a hair salon on Friday in Los Angeles, while the Gone Girl actor was seen enjoying a cigarette during a drive.

During her short trip to the salon, the 55-year-old singer was spotted showcasing her toned body as "she looked more than ready for a pampering session".

Estranged couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in Los Angeles on solo trips

For her self-care outing, Lopez donned a white cropped top featuring a roll-neck design which showcased her ripped abs, teaming with pair of baggy beige trousers and heels.

The actress-singer, who is divorcing her fourth husband after two years of marriage, accessorized with large hoop earrings and a pair of designer shades.

Her visit comes few days after a report that the Ain’t Your Mama singer and Leah Remini reportedly 'reconnected recently' amid their respective divorces.

Leah, on other hand, had split from her husband, Angelo Pagán, whom she married in 2003.

As per this source, the stars had a “long heart-to-heart,” and shared that while seeing each other the stars “couldn’t believe they were both in the middle of a divorce.”

“Leah and J.Lo bonded over the shared experience,” the source claimed.