Harry Styles set for 'perfect Glastonbury headliner' with exciting HS4 album updates

Harry Styles sets for perfect Glastonbury headliner with exciting HS4 album updates

Harry Styles is reportedly set to headline the famous Glastonbury festival next year.

Previously in July, Styles surprised the fans when he joined the stage as a guest with acoustic guitar in his hand while Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks was performing on Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around in a BST show in Hyde park.

Recently, As It Was singer has approached Emily Eavis, who is the festival organiser, about headlining the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, revealed by source to Sun.

A source told the outlet, “Harry would be the perfect Glastonbury headliner and Emily has long wanted him on stage at Worthy Farm, but the dates have never quite worked out.”

“Harry would be an incredible act to watch on the Pyramid Stage. Glastonbury has a fallow year in 2026, so booking Harry for next year would be perfect,” also added.

“It is something the team at Glastonbury are pushing for. Whether that dream will come true, however, is still to be decided by Harry’s team,” the insider concluded.

Former One Direction star is also believed to have been “quietly working on his fourth studio album,” as per the publication.

For those unversed, Harry Style embarked on the tour on September 4, 2021, consisting of 173 dates Love on Tour show and ended in July 2023.