Chappell Roan celebrates VMA win with fans

Chappell Roan recently offered glimpses of her celebrations for winning her first-ever VMA trophy in the Best New Artist category.



The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her win by sharing a carousel of pictures, featuring herself from the event.

In a series of pictures, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker shared different pictures of herself from red carpet, make-up room, donning different consumes.

Chappell Roan recently won her first MTV Video Music Awards ever

She also shared a sparkly clip getting her make-up done. In her post, the Pink Pony Club singer tagged the MTV Video Music Awards with MAC Cosmetics, following hashtags of #MACPartner #AD #VMAss.

The 2024 MTV VMAs, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11, featured wins of many notable celebrities including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Korea K-pop band BLACKPINK.

The award night saw Sabrina Carpenter winning the Song of the Year award for Espresso. Taylor Swift and Post Malone received the award for Best Collaboration for their song Fortnight.



Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem opened the show with a performance.

