Hollywood A-listers skip Prince Harry's 40th birthday celebrations

Ahead of Prince Harry's 40th birthday, it has been reported that some of his celebrity friends might not attend the celebration.

Contrary to initial rumors of a star-studded party, The Sun has reported that some of his celebrity friends and former schoolmates are not expected to attend the event in California.

Instead of a star-studded event, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a low-key weekend in the mountains.

Elton John, a close friend of the couple, was rumoured to attend, but it has been revealed that he sent flowers instead.

"Elton always orders orchids in a white container and we are coordinating with them to deliver for Harry’s birthday. He sent the same thing for the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday too," a source stated.

Another notable absence will be James Corden, who has been a longtime friend of the Duke of Sussex.

Corden is currently in Wales filming the final episode of Gavin & Stacey, making it impossible for him to attend.

On the other hand, it is reported that some of Harry's old Eton schoolmates are also skipping the celebration, possibly due to his strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Despite the absence of many high-profile guests, Harry remains optimistic about turning 40.

In a statement to the BBC, he expressed excitement about the future, stating, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."