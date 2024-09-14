 
Prince William, Harry land King Charles in 'miserable' situation

Prince William and Harry recently reunited at the funeral of their uncle in UK

September 14, 2024

Prince William, Harry land King Charles in 'miserable' situation

Prince William and Harry have reportedly left their father King Charles in a ‘miserable situation’ with ongoing rift amid the monarch’s health worries.

The Business Times, citing an entertainment news outlet, reported the future king is unwilling to forgive Harry, who was formerly quite close to him, leaving King Charles concerned.

The insiders told the outlet, King Charles does not want to undermine William, especially after all the insults that were directed toward him and Kate in Harry’s memoir. Nor does the monarch want to turn his back on Harry.

“It’s a miserable situation," the royal sources explained.

The report further added King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have been having private meetings about how to mend the strained relationship between William and Harry.

The royal source said, “They’re sitting down, working on an action plan to see if they can come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. But it’s not easy."

