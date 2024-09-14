Eric Roberts admits major mistakes in shocking apology to sister Julia

Julia Roberts brother Eric has issued a public apology to his sister.

In a 2018 Vanity Fair interview, Eric claimed he was the reason behind Julia’s career breakthrough, a statement that contributed to their estranged relationship for years.

However, now in his memoir, Runaway Train: Or, the Story of My Life So Far, the actor addresses their past disagreements.

He wrote, "One of the things I'd like to apologize for in this book is for publicly saying on more than one occasion, 'If it wasn't for me, there would be no Julia Roberts.'"

"That's not only unfortunate, but it's also untrue. And I hope Julie will accept this more public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said," he added.

Eric also expressed regret for misleading the public about their mother, Betty Lou Bredemus. He had claimed she was deceased during his early career, which further strained his relationship with Julia and their sister, Lisa.

"I'm only now beginning to realize the impact it must have had to Julie and Lisa, who were 11 and 13 years old, who were living with our mom but hearing their big brother... saying in public that their mom is dead. It was the great undoing of my relationship with my sisters," Eric penned.

Despite their past issues, Eric and Julia have rebuilt their relationship over the years, especially around the time Julia welcomed her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, with her husband, Danny Moder.