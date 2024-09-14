'Worried' William intensifies preparation as King Charles abdication looms

'Worried' Prince William preparing to become monarch as King Charles abdication looms

Prince William is reportedly quietly preparing to become next King of Britain as the Prince of Wales is said to be ‘worried’ about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can.



The insider told In Touch Weekly that King Charles increasingly ailing condition is causing huge alarm inside the royal family, as pressure grows for him to delegate more responsibility to Prince William.

The tipster said, “William is just as worried about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can.”

The heir to throne, Prince William has been slowly stepping up and preparing himself to replace his ailing father and the latest move of him is proof of it.

The insider said, “It’s clear to everyone that William and Kate are quietly preparing to be king and queen themselves, and it’s only a matter of time before Charles formally hands it all over.”

“He’s already started the process and is delegating a lot more, which is why you’re seeing William’s schedule getting a lot busier.”

The fresh claims came days after King Charles assigned William a new major role amid rumours of his abdication.

William attended the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell Thursday, September 12.