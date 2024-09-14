 
Lil Wayne breaks silence on Super Bowl 'snub'

Response of Lil Wayne comes out in public after not getting the Super Bowl gig

September 14, 2024

After Kendrick Lamar was tapped to perform at the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne, who previously wanted to lead the halftime show, was, in his words, "broken."

Reacting to the announcement on social media, “That hurt, it hurt a lot,” adding, “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform.” adding, “It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

In the past, the Lollipop singer had expressed his wish to helm the show multiple times after it was announced to be happening in his hometown, New Orleans.

"I will not lie to you,” adding, "I have not got a call or nothing. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed."

"I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy," he said on YG’s 4HUNNID podcast.

Before his reaction, the rap star’s longtime friends responded strongly to Kendrick leading the show.

Nicki Minaj was one of them. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good,” she tweeted.

