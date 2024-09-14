Prince Harry faces heartbreaking setback ahead of milestone birthday

Prince Harry is set to mark his major milestone birthday, but with a notable snub: his estranged brother, Prince William, will not be contacting him, a source has revealed.



Although the Duke of Sussex has expressed excitement ahead of his milestone birthday, an insider shared that despite the overall happiness, Harry will be upset about the lack of contact with his brother.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” said Harry. “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”

“Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place,” he added.

However, his day would be marred by no phone calls from the royal family members, excerpt for his father, King Charles, reported The Mirror.

The publication further revealed that the Prince of Wales “will not mark the day in any way, highlighting the gaping chasm that still exists between them.”

Despite coming across each other at the memorial service for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, the brothers did not talk each other.

“What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother,” a source told the outlet.

“Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.

“But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ¬celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.”